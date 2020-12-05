GHMC results show anger against KCR: Cong.

Hyderabad

05 December 2020 23:15 IST

‘Congress will continue to focus on development issues’

Congress leaders have termed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) success and Congress’ poor performance in the GHMC elections as a temporary phase and said people expressed their anger against the TRS government.

Addressing a separate press conferences CLP leader. Bhatti Vikramarka, MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, MLA T. Jagga Reddy, AICC secretary Madhu Yashki, former Ministers Ponnala Lakshmaiah and Marri Shashidhar Reddy said the result clearly showed that TRS was rejected by people.

They claimed that the AIMIM and the BJP fought on religious plank while the TRS simply followed them to avoid the development agenda. Mr. Bhatti said people would realise the danger of communalism soon and the Congress would continue to focus on the development issues and question the government’s failures unlike the BJP that raked up communal feelings.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Komatireddy attributed the TRS loss to the LRS scheme and demanded that the government withdraw the scheme immediately. He also demanded that the government start financial distribution to flood-affected people immediately as promised or else they would lay siege to Pragati Bhavan.

Rythu Bandhu

Mr. Jeevan Reddy said the government had not released Rythu Bandhu funds even though the rabi season had started. The money would have come immediately if there had been elections, he said. The Maharashtra government had announced ₹10,000 per acre to farmers who lost crop in the floods but the Telangana government did not even estimate the loss.