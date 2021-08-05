GHMC responsible for deaths: Bezawada Wilson

HYDERABAD

‘It is GHMC’s duty to check the capacity of contractor to do the job without engaging manual labour’

Ramon Magsaysay award winner and activist against manual scavenging Bezawada Wilson castigated GHMC’s attitude post the tragic death of two labourers in the sewer line, and termed it irresponsible.

“It is every government department’s bounden duty to respect the right to life of every individual as enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution. By denying to own the responsibility, GHMC is conveying the message that any future deaths in this manner too, are welcome,” Mr. Wilson said.

“GHMC is the principal employer of the workers, and it is the job of the corporation officials to supervise the work. While awarding the tender, it was GHMC’s duty to check the capacity of the contractor to do the job without engaging manual labour. Further, the onus of ensuring that the labourers are provided safety gear too, lies with GHMC officials,” he said.

As per the provisions of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act 2013, engaging manual labour in handling of human excreta in its raw form is prohibited.

A team from his Safai Karmachari Andolan has already visited the location and collected details, based on which action will be taken for legal recourse, Mr. Wilson said.