GHMC region leads COVID infection surge

HYDERABAD

30 August 2021 21:12 IST

State records 340 cases, two deaths on Monday

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region has been showing a rise in COVID-positive cases in the past few days with latest count being 72. Karimnagar’s daily total has risen from 36 to 42 in a week along with Warangal-Urban from 22 to 25, as per the medical bulletin issued by Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao on Monday.

With a perceptible rise in COVID testing to 75,102 samples on Monday, there has been a dramatic increase in positive cases with 340 cases and two deaths taking the total number of active cases in Telangana to 5,891. The results of 1,658 samples were yet to be obtained. The previous day, there were 257 cases as the testing numbers fell down to 58,335, along with one death.

The total number of people infected so far has risen to 6.58 lakh and recoveries to 6.47 lakh as 359 recovered on Monday. The official number of mortalities stands at 3,872. Along with the above mentioned regions, Nalgonda and Warangal Urban have reported 25 cases each. Other districts with double-digit cases are Medchal-Malkajgiri (19), Rangareddy (10), Suryapet (11), Khammam (17), Jagtial (15) etc.

Kumaram Bheem Asifabad and Wanaparthy districts reported ‘zero’ cases while Narayanpet, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally and Vikarabad logged one case each. Nirmal, Mulug, Medak and Kamareddy contributed two cases each to Monday’s tally.

Dr Srinivasa Rao has advised children less than 10 years of age and elders above 60 years of age against going outdoors unless mandatory. Since there is high incidence of COVID disease in the age group of 20-50 years, they too should avoid going out unless for work or essential shopping.