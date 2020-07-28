GHMC recruits 13 entomologists

HYDERABAD

28 July 2020 07:52 IST

GHMC has recruited 13 Assistant Entomologists on adhoc basis to fill up the vacancies in all circles. These will be in addition to the 17 AEs already working in GHMC circles from the Entomology wing, Chief Entomologist A.Rambabu informed. After fresh recruitment, an AE in each circle will be devoted completely for the anti larval operations, disinfection of COVID-19 premises, and spraying. Dr.Rambabu informed that six senior entomologists too have been allotted, one for each zone, to monitor the field level activities.

