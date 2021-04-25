GHMC recovers ₹1.55 crore from contractors

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has deducted ₹1.55 crore from the bills payable to its contractors for deficiencies in works commissioned by various engineering wings of the corporation.

The amount was recovered on the basis of reports of quality control wing of GHMC after inspecting works in progress and completion. The deficiencies in works were pointed out to the field level executive engineers who were supposed to either get them rectified or recover money.

The recovery was made from works valued ₹1,500 crore executed by all engineering wings of GHMC from January to December last year, a release said.