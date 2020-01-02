GHMC readies elaborate vector control calendar

Stung by disease outbreak post monsoons, which has drawn widespread criticism over its laxity, GHMC has prepared an elaborate calendar of vector control activities throughout the year, by its entomology wing.

Named ‘Hyderabad Urban Malaria Scheme’, the calendar lists activities to be taken up each month to curb the spread of vector-borne diseases. According to the plan, the vector control operations must begin in March every year, by way of a door-to-door survey and preparation of logistic estimate. Procurement of drugs, equipment, and review of stocks should be taken up, and disease prone areas should be identified.

In April, the Aedes larval survey should be conducted in disease prone areas, and incidence of fever and disease should be monitored on daily and weekly basis.

GHMC level task force meeting should be conducted in May with line departments under the chairmanship of principal secretary, Director of Health and GHMC chief to discuss the strategy for control of vector borne diseases. The preparations would peak in June, with spraying operations and intensification of campaign for observance on Friday as the Dry Day for control of Aedes larvae.

Anti-larval operations, spraying and fogging are to be taken up at all the vulnerable locations, and medicines should be stocked up at all PHCs and Basti Dawakhanas. The same will continue through July and August too. In July, another door-to-door survey will be conducted, and focal spray operations are to be taken up.

During September and October, larval and adult mosquito density should be measured and feedback should be given to the chief entomologist.

Annual review of activities of previous year should be taken up in January for identification of shortfalls and remedial actions.