GHMC rakes in record property tax, but falls short of targeted collection

April 01, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Close to 5% of the total property tax collection in the city was realised by GHMC on the final day of the financial year that ended with March 31.

Of the total collection close to ₹16,82 crore, which in itself is a record, almost ₹78 crore was realised on March 31, as per details provided by GHMC. Much of it owes itself to the last-minute rush of bill collectors to meet the targets. The previous record was ₹1,635 crore collected in 2020-21, thanks to the One Time Settlement scheme announced by GHMC, targeted at long-term defaulters.

Yet, the actual collection fell way below the aimed collection of ₹2,000 crore, leaving a shortfall of over 16%. Close to 45% of the collection, at ₹750 crore, was realised during the first month of the financial year, thanks to the Early Bird scheme, whereby the tax payer could avail a discount of 5% upon payment before April 30 of each year.

Nevertheless, the collection this year is 15% higher than the ₹1,642 crore collected during the previous financial year of 2021-22.

When it comes to meeting the targets, L.B. Nagar zone topped, by achieving 99% of the aimed collection. For a target of ₹262 crore, the zone has realised over ₹259 crore, with two circles — Kapra and L.B. Nagar — exceeding 100% collection.

Kukatpally zone followed close behind with nearly 96% collections translating into ₹282 crore actuals against the targeted ₹295 crore. Serilingampally zone clocked 89% collection, Secunderabad zone recorded close to 80% while Khairatabad and Charminar zones achieved 75% and 71% (the least), respectively.

In terms of absolutes, Khairatabad zone topped the list, with ₹436 crore collections, followed by Serilingampally at ₹349 crore. Kukatpally zone followed with ₹282 crore, and L.B. Nagar at ₹259 crore. Secunderabad zone yielded ₹233 crore, and Charminar zone clocked ₹123 crore, all figures adjusted to the nearest digit.