GHMC pulls down illegal structures in Hyderabad

Published - July 10, 2024 12:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Unauthorised structures in Ayyappa Society area of Madhapur division in Chandanagar Circle demolished by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Unauthorised structures in Ayyappa Society area of Madhapur division in Chandanagar Circle demolished by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up demolition of unauthorised structures in Ayyappa Society area of Madhapur division in Chandanagar Circle for the past one week.

Action has been initiated in view of a large number of complaints, GHMC informed through a statement. However, it has been learnt that the High Court had pulled up GHMC over the rampant illegal construction activity in the city, after which action has been initiated.

Unauthorised structures in Ayyappa Society area of Madhapur division in Chandanagar Circle demolished by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Unauthorised structures in Ayyappa Society area of Madhapur division in Chandanagar Circle demolished by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Armed with the GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata’s orders, the Town Planning officials of the Serilingampally zone pulled down a large number of structures by removing pillars, and bringing down slabs, the statement said. Earth mover machinery was deployed for the job.

Over 40 structures have been demolished over the past week, officials informed. Caution notices will be displayed at the location against taking up construction, officials informed.

