GHMC provides ₹ 98.15 crore loan to self-help groups

Assistance to 1,735 women SHGs by way of bank linkages

GHMC has provided a total of ₹ 98.15 crore loans to 1,735 women’s self-help groups by way of bank linkages during the current financial year.

Since 2014-15, the amount disbursed to women’s SHGs through bank linkages works out to ₹ 2,269.37 crore, as financial assistance to 68,894 women, a statement from GHMC informed.

GHMC has more than 42,000 SHGs, with 4,21,650 members, with 219 more groups started in the current year.

Besides, GHMC has provided ₹75.5 lakh financial assistance to 39 SHGs of physically disabled women through its ‘Vikasam’ scheme. So far, a total of ₹ 13.23 crore assistance has been given to persons with disabilities from below poverty line, from 887 SHGs, through Vikasam, the note said.

Apart from micro financing, loans are also being provided under the self-employment schemes. In the current year, the target for such loans has been fixed at ₹ 5.48 crore, to 957 deserving candidates.