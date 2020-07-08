GHMC proposes new four-lane road

Mayor B. Rammohan and Labour Minister Ch. Malla Reddy on Tuesday inspected the proposed 7.5-km long 150 feet four-lane road from Nagole metro station via the sewerage treatment plant along the ‘Musi Nala’ to Ali Cafe in Amberpet.
The road, including a box drain, will benefit commuters from Uppal and Nagole going toward Amberpet, Mussarambagh and Dilsuknagar side. Road widening in the area has been cleared and the engineering wing was advised to submit a detailed project plan, they said.
Earlier, the duo, accompanied by local MLA Subash Reddy, inaugurated junction beautification works at Uppal crossroads at the Ambedkar statue taken up at a total cost of ₹28 lakh. The Mayor said it was part of the 15 junction improvement works being taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) of which 10 were completed.
Similar works were proposed to be taken up at the Secunderabad railway station, Bhoiguda, Mallapur, KBR Park, and Aramghar crossroads road also, he added.
176 calls received
GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar informed later in a press release that the call centre had received 176 calls, of which 24 calls were pertaining to suspected coronavirus cases, 56 calls for ambulance facility and 96 calls for food from families in ‘home isolation’. About 32 ambulances were kept at different locations to attend to requests, he said.
While 4,530 food packets were delivered by Annapurna mobile vehicles, free meals were provided to 57,420 persons through 165 regular and temporary Annapurna meals centres, the release added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath