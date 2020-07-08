GHMC proposes new four-lane road

Mayor B. Rammohan and Labour Minister Ch. Malla Reddy on Tuesday inspected the proposed 7.5-km long 150 feet four-lane road from Nagole metro station via the sewerage treatment plant along the ‘Musi Nala’ to Ali Cafe in Amberpet.

The road, including a box drain, will benefit commuters from Uppal and Nagole going toward Amberpet, Mussarambagh and Dilsuknagar side. Road widening in the area has been cleared and the engineering wing was advised to submit a detailed project plan, they said.

Earlier, the duo, accompanied by local MLA Subash Reddy, inaugurated junction beautification works at Uppal crossroads at the Ambedkar statue taken up at a total cost of ₹28 lakh. The Mayor said it was part of the 15 junction improvement works being taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) of which 10 were completed.

Similar works were proposed to be taken up at the Secunderabad railway station, Bhoiguda, Mallapur, KBR Park, and Aramghar crossroads road also, he added.

176 calls received

GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar informed later in a press release that the call centre had received 176 calls, of which 24 calls were pertaining to suspected coronavirus cases, 56 calls for ambulance facility and 96 calls for food from families in ‘home isolation’. About 32 ambulances were kept at different locations to attend to requests, he said.

While 4,530 food packets were delivered by Annapurna mobile vehicles, free meals were provided to 57,420 persons through 165 regular and temporary Annapurna meals centres, the release added.