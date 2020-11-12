GHMC presents budget estimates for ₹ 5,600 crore

HYDERABAD

12 November 2020

Income through property tax projected at ₹1,850 crore

GHMC has placed the annual budget proposals for ₹5,600 crore for the financial year 2021-22, before the standing committee on Thursday.

The budget estimate projects income through property tax at 32% or ₹1,850 crore of the total amount. Loan component is placed at 22% totalling to ₹1224.5 crore, fees and user charges at 17% of the total, at ₹1022.7 crore, and plan grants at 14%, or ₹770.5 crore.

Revenues assigned to GHMC under other heads have been projected at 13% of the total at ₹652 crore, while regularisation fees are estimated to bring in close to ₹190 crore, among others.

Allocation for roads and pavements constitutes the major component of projected expenditure at 28% of the total or ₹1582.5 crore.

After establishment expenditure of 22%, operation and maintenance is projected to cost ₹905.3 crore.

Three per cent of the funds, at ₹170 crore have been allotted for construction of storm water drains. Green budget got 10% of the allocation, at ₹560 crore, while land improvement got eight per cent at ₹445 crore.

Further, proposals have also been presented to revise the the budget approved for the year 2020-21 from ₹5380 crore to ₹5500 crore. The standing committee will be required to approve the budget proposals by December 10.

They will be presented for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Council’s approval by December 15, where it needs to be discussed by January 10 next year, and approved by February 20.

The approved budget proposals will then be presented for government’s nod by March 7.

The standing committee has also approved a proposal for property acquisition, for widening of the road from the Inner Ring Road up to Saroornagar Mainroad to 30 metres.