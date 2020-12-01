GHMC polls live updates | First two hours see 3.1% polling

A polling station in Gudimalkapur on December 01, 2020.

01 December 2020 10:16 IST

Voting for civic polls in Hyderabad commenced from 7 a.m. today.

All arrangements have been put in place to enable a total of 74.67 lakh voters in 150 divisions to exercise their franchise across 9,101 polling stations to elect their representatives for the civic body

The Distribution, Reception & Counting (DRC) Centres across the city bustled with hectic activity on Monday, where polling officials reported to collect ballot boxes and polling material. A total of 18,202 ballot boxes, escorted by the officials, have been dispatched to the respective polling booths through 2,671 specially arranged vehicles.

Here are the live updates:

11.40 am

VIPs cast their votes

As polling for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation picks up pace, several VIPs along with their families cast their votes.

Municipal Administration Minister and TRS working president K. T. Rama Rao was among the first to cast his vote. Mr. Rama Rao exercised his franchise at the polling station in Banjara Hills.

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy accompanied by his wife cast his vote at the polling station in Kacheguda. The Minister exhorted voters to exercise their franchise as it was a constitutional right.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi cast his vote at the polling station at St. Faiz high school at Shastripuram.

10.45 am

State Election Commission cancels polling for the Old Malakpet ward of GHMC (No.26) following complaint by CPI of wrong symbol printed in the ballot paper. Formal order to be issued within half-an-hour. - B. Chandrashekar

10.30 am

BJP accuses TRS of influencing voters

BJP candidate displaying a voters slip with TRS symbol on it.

At Patancheru, BJP candidate alleged the TRS was trying to influence voters on the polling day.

In Bharati Nagar, BJP candidate Godavari Anji Reddy caught voter slips being distributed with car symbol. The symbol of car was exhibited on sanitizers kept in the polling booths, she alleged.

In Chaitanya Nagar, BJP and Congress cadres clashed. Police intervened and pacify them.

Polling in three divisions of GHMC in Patancheru constituency is otherwise peaceful so far. - R. Avadhani

10.20 am

Polling is stopped in Old Malakpet division, as there was mix up in symbols of CPI & CPI(M). Repolling is imminent, say officials - Swathi Vadalamudi

10.15 am

Police personnel at a Polling Station in Jeedimetla said phones or other belongings including hand sanitizer are not allowed into the polling station.

Many electors were seen going back to keep their phones in their homes. Those who came to the polling station with someone are taking turns to secure phones and cast vote.

10.00 am

Voting on a smooth note

Three generations of voters showing their inked fingers after exercising their franchise. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Voting for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Elections began on a smooth note in Golconda, Attapur, Rajendra Nagar, Tolichowki and Langar Houz wards at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Largely, polling started at the scheduled hour, and voters began to arrive right since 7 am.

Voting was rather slow during the first hour, and instances of voters being denied entry despite showing identity proof documents were reported.

In the Golconda ward, as the distribution of voter slips was not completed, the representatives of the candidates had to step in to help voters. - Serish Nanisetti

9.00 am

Voters maintaining social distancing at AV College polling station, on December 01, 2020.

3.1% polling completed during the first two hours, informed GHMC officials.

8.00 am

Actor Chiranjeevi and his wife K. Surekha after casting their vote in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, in Hyderabad on December 1, 2020. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

In the first hour of voting, actor Chiranjeevi and wife K. Surekha, Telangana Rashtra Samiti working president and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao were seen casting their votes in Hyderabad.

6.00 am

As per the schedule, the polling staff are required to be present in the polling stations by 5.30 a.m., and the polling agents by 6 a.m. Between 6 a.m. and 6.15 a.m., mock polling would be conducted, and by 6.55 a.m., ballot boxes will be sealed. Starting at 7 a.m., the polling will be wound up by 6 p.m.

There would be special queue for COVID-19 patients to exercise franchise. Separate lines would be formed for the aged and the disabled too.