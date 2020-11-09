GHMC polls: BJP alleges voter list manipulation

SEC urged to play ‘fair, independent role’

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has charged the TRS government with “changing the voters profile” of at least 63 divisions of the 150 in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which is scheduled to go for polls soon, in order to win the elections by “hook or crook” on Monday.

Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in fact, even dragged the State Election Commission (SEC) into the picture and warned that if the objections raised against the division of voters’ lists is not taking taken into consideration there will be strong protests. “All democratic norms are being violated by the TRS to win the forthcoming elections. It is not enough to give just one day to take objections and suggestions. If they announce the election schedule without looking into our representations, we will not keep quiet,” he said.

Addressing a press conference, the BJP leader said the SEC should play a “fair and independent role” in providing the confidence to the citizens to exercise their franchise freely rather than “succumb to the ruling party’s pressure”. “We have been seeking appointment for many days but it is being denied to us. It will be mockery of democracy if SEC is seen as partisan,” he said.

The Karimnagar MP said division wise protests will be taken up to highlight the voters’ list “manipulation” especially in areas where the BJP is seen to be having strong support base. Both TRS and Majlis Party had totally “destroyed” the city and had turned ‘Bhagyanagar into an Old City’ with sewage flowing into every colony during the recent rains. “The ‘communal’ allies have looted the twin cities and are once again conspiring to win the election resorting to voters manipulation, misuse of official machinery and use of money power,” he said.

The BJP president pointed out that in COVID-19 and the recent floods which had affected scores of people, the TRS government had left the citizens to “fend for themselves”. “The Chief Minister did not bother to console the affected people. No steps were taken to ensure that proper facilities are available in the government hospitals. Unlike our Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy who had visited each and every government facility treating COVID-19 patients, KCR did not step out of Pragati Bhavan or his farm house. People have taken note of these, he said.

The TRS party had failed to provide basic amenities to the people here despite making grand promises last time and was resorting to the same “lies” this time also. “Where are the two-bedroom houses? Who occupied lake beds and water channels? What action has been taken against those encroaching into water bodies which led to recent floods? How many demolitions were taken up,” questioned Mr. Sanjay Kumar.