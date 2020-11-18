GHMC polls: 20 nominations filed on first day

Efforts being made to increase voting percentage by taking up public awareness campaign

Twenty nominations from 17 candidates were received on the first day of filing of nominations for GHMC polls on Wednesday. These include six from TRS, five from Telugu Desam, three from Congress, two from BJP, one from a recognised party and three independents, according to GHMC Commissioner and election officer for polls D.S. Lokesh Kumar.

Nominations from the contesting candidates are being accepted daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the respective municipal offices. Only two persons apart from the candidate concerned are being be permitted during the filing of nominations. Polling stations across the twin cities are to be provided with a ramp, drinking water facilities and toilets with wheel chair facility for the disabled and the elderly. All the voters will be issued with voters slips much before the polls and a special control room has been opened in the head-office to deal with all the election-related matters and monitor CCTV cameras footage and live webcasting. Every effort is being made to increase the voting percentage by taking up a public awareness campaign. About 20 teams have been formed to remove posters and flexis, he said.

Flying and static surveillance squads were formed in each circle with a videographer and four police personnel attached to keep a check on distribution of money, liquor, anti-social elements and expenditure, said the EO. Permissions are a must for parties and candidates before taking out any procession, usage of looudspeakers or road shows. They will be allowed between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. only and after adhering to COVID-19 safety regulations.

Meanwhile, Director of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management Vishwajit Kampathi informed that over 3,500 banners and posters have been removed since the model code of conduct has come into vogue. Any kind of sticking posters, buntings, painting of walls on public or private property has been banned and circle wise teams have been formed to enforce it strictly.