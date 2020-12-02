GHMC polling percentage revised to 46.55%

Ramchandrapuram records 67.71% polling

A day after it was reported that the polling percentage at the recently concluded Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections recorded was 45.71%, the Telangana State Election Commission on Wednesday revised it to 46.55%.

According to data, the 150 wards under the GHMC jurisdiction has 74,12,601 electors. Out of this, as many as 34,50,331 had cast their votes on December 1 in 149 wards. The Old Malakpet (Ward 26) is scheduled to go for a repoll due to wrong election symbol printed against the name of a CPI candidate. The Telangana State Election Commission had ordered repolling here after proposer of CPI candidate submitted a complaint to the panel pointing out the error.

Data shows that of the 34,50,331 persons who voted, 18,60,040 male voters and 15,90,219 female voters exercised their franchise. Another 72 votes were polled by others. This translated into 48.17% men and 44.97% women voting in GHMC polls.

The highest polling percentage across 149 divisions was witnessed at Ramchandrapuram (Ward 112) with 67.71% of total votes being polled. Here, as much as 70.12% of the male voters and 65.25% of female voters exercised their franchise.

Meanwhile, the lowest polling was witnessed at Yousufguda (Ward 96) with a total of 32.99% of the total votes being polled. Here, the percentage of female electors who voted on December 1 was larger those of male voters. While 32.66% of men voted, 33.40% women voted.

The second highest polling was seen at Patancheru (Ward 113) with 65.51%.