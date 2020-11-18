GHMC poll schedule strategy stings Opposition parties

Tight schedule chalked out by TRS limits opportunity for rival parties to scout for funds, strategise and prepare campaign material

With a spree of welfare and developmental programmes inaugurated in the past 10 days, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is a step ahead of rival parties in the GHMC elections, and has now caught them unawares with an election schedule that doesn’t give much scope to step up the heat on the government.

Municipal Administration Minister and TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao had made the intentions clear by opening new roads and projects, laying foundation stones, announcing 50% waiver in the property tax apart from the cash distribution of ₹10,000 for those affected by the recent floods.

But with a series of leaks to the media on the GHMC election schedule, the party was able to confuse the Opposition. With strong finances and information well in advance apart from its own strategies to scout for the right candidates, the ruling party has prepared a strong ground for itself. With the friendly MIM on its side, a big share of the minority vote is already in its kitty.

The first blow that the ruling party gave to the Opposition was in the form of women reservations ensuring 50% of seats to them. Under the given circumstances, Congress and BJP will struggle to find the right candidates on such short notice while the TRS has made plans in advance identifying the potential candidates. “Half of the battle is already won,” said a senior TRS MLA.

In fact, it had adopted a similar strategy in the previous GHMC elections in 2016 when it got 56 women corporators elected from among the 99 seats it won apart from some from the AIMIM. Interestingly, 79 women were elected crossing the 50% reservation of 75 seats. The same strategy is likely to be adopted this time, too, to beat BJP and Congress in the first step itself.

With money undoubtedly playing a huge role in the elections now, the ruling party definitely has an advantage. The tight schedule also limits opportunity for Opposition parties to scout for funds, and campaigning will pick up and end by the time they are ready with the campaign material. TRS has cleverly restricted the Opposition understanding their limitations.

The only worry it sees is the resurgence of BJP, particularly after the Dubbak result. But this schedule is expected to plug that perceived advantage to the BJP.