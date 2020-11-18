GHMC Poll | Public reaction muted, expectations low

Hyderabad

‘Don’t think flooding will play a role as relief money is being distributed’

Election to a civic body in the midst of a raging pandemic in a city battered by floods is hardly a space for rational thinking. But with just 13 days to go for voting, reaction to the announcement has been muted and the expectations are low.

“We have got ₹9,000 as flood relief assistance till now. All we got are rations, some clothes and a few utensils. We haven’t seen any politician in our street. We don’t know if the elections will bring them here,” said Muhammad Asif, a resident of Kabgir Nagar who saw all his household goods destroyed during the October 14-15 flood. The area comes under the Falaknuma ward of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and was represented by K. Thara Bai of AIMIM. Many residents could not even remember the name the corporator, when asked by this reporter.

The localised flooding in many parts of the city may play a key role. Hyderabad Urban Lab (HUL) mapped 29 locations where flood relief agencies worked. “I don’t think the flooding will play a role as relief money is being distributed. Property tax also has been cut which is a big thing,” said Anant Maringanti of HUL. On Tuesday, almost all MeeSeva Centres saw huge crowds as flood relief money was credited to the affected.

“The biggest issues are that of water and sewage management. Floods caused great loss to us as a city and community. But once the dry spell hits, we will run from pillar to post for tanker booking,” said Haseeb Jafferi, who lives in Shaikpet area. “We need to reform the way we treat water and land. Land reforms and lakes restoration hold the key to solving this problem We should also restore Himayatsagar and Osmansagar as drinking water sources,” says Mr. Jafferi.

For Jasmine Singh, an urban design professional, timing of the election is the key. “I hope all protocols are strictly followed for canvassing and voting, else we may end up in Delhi-like situation,” she warns. “The past five years have been focused on roads with Strategic Road Development Plan and the next five should be to make Hyderabad a walkable city with wide, accessible shaded sidewalks and proper crossings for safety of pedestrians. Cycling tracks would be another feather on the cap,” adds Jasmine.