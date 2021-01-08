GHMC poll contestants told to submit expenditure details by Jan.18

HYDERABAD

08 January 2021

123 out of 1,122 candidates yet to submit details

Ahead of notifying the list of successful candidates in the recent elections to GHMC, Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) has asked all the candidates who had contested the election to submit their poll expenditure details by January 18.

In a meeting with the Election Authority/GHMC Commissioner, zonal commissioners and election expenditure observers held here on Friday, State Election Commissioner C. Parthasarathi asked the officials to issue notices to the contestants who would fail to submit their expenditure details by the given date. He also suggested the contestants to file the affidavits at the earliest keeping in mind the Sankranti holidays.

He stated that of the 1,122 contestants, 999 had already submitted their poll expenditure details but another 123 candidates were yet to file the details. Those who fail to submit their expenditure details would face disqualification, he cautioned.

Mr. Parthasarathi asked the officials verifying the expenditure details submitted by the candidates to compare the costs with the expenditure monitoring committee report and finalise them after proper scrutiny. He also suggested the election authority to submit final report to the SEC by January 25.

GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar, Secretary of SEC Ashok Kumar, GHMC zonal commissioners and election expenditure observers participated in the meeting.