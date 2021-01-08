GHMC poll contestants told to submit expenditure details by Jan.18

Ahead of notifying the list of successful candidates in the recent elections to GHMC, Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) has asked all the candidates who had contested the election to submit their poll expenditure details by January 18.
In a meeting with the Election Authority/GHMC Commissioner, zonal commissioners and election expenditure observers held here on Friday, State Election Commissioner C. Parthasarathi asked the officials to issue notices to the contestants who would fail to submit their expenditure details by the given date. He also suggested the contestants to file the affidavits at the earliest keeping in mind the Sankranti holidays.
He stated that of the 1,122 contestants, 999 had already submitted their poll expenditure details but another 123 candidates were yet to file the details. Those who fail to submit their expenditure details would face disqualification, he cautioned.
Mr. Parthasarathi asked the officials verifying the expenditure details submitted by the candidates to compare the costs with the expenditure monitoring committee report and finalise them after proper scrutiny. He also suggested the election authority to submit final report to the SEC by January 25.
GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar, Secretary of SEC Ashok Kumar, GHMC zonal commissioners and election expenditure observers participated in the meeting.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath