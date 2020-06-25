GHMC park inaugurated

HYDERABAD

25 June 2020 23:24 IST

As part of Haritha Haram, ministers plant saplings

Kick-starting the sixth phase of Telangana Ku Haritha Haram (TKHH) on Thursday, Minister for Environment and Forests A. Indrakaran Reddy and Minister for Power G. Jagadish Reddy launched the urban forest park ‘Tangedu Vanam’ in Lakdaram reserve forest area in Choutuppal.

The park was developed on 50.08 hectares of forest area, with an expenditure of ₹3.45 crore. The ministers later planted saplings as part of the Haritha Haram programme.

Mr. Indrakaran Reddy expressed happiness at being able to inaugurate the park on the starting day of the programme. Mr. Jagadish Reddy promised to develop such parks, one in each constituency of undivided Nalgonda district.

In the Greater Hyderabad region, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao, together with Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, started the Haritha Haram programme by launching a new GHMC park in Bhoiguda of Sanatnagar constituency.

The ministers took a tour of the park developed with an expenditure of ₹20 lakh, and inspected the walking track, open gym, chess game, and sports equipment for children. They also interacted with local people, and asked them to maintain the park well. GHMC Commissioner D. S. Lokesh Kumar and other officials too participated in the programme.

Minister Rama Rao also launched the programme for HMDA by planting saplings near Dundigal Exit 5 of Outer Ring Road. He also released the Haritha Haram brochure, and announced that the HMDA’s site of 110 acres adjacent to the ORR, falling in Dundigal municipality purview, would be planted with 6.5 lakh saplings, for development of Miyawaki forest on the lines of Yadadri model.

He attributed the ORR development to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s directions to develop a theme for every 10 kilometres of the ORR.

Mr. Rama Rao also said a total of 12.5 crore saplings were due to be planted this year, across HMDA, GHMC and all municipalities across the State. He urged the people to plant saplings with the motto of ‘Each One Plant One’. The new municipal act had provisions to take action against those responsible for less than 85 per cent survival of saplings planted as part of the TKHH programme, he said.