GHMC panel okays lake maintenance packages

The GHMC Standing Committee, at its meeting on Thursday, gave the stamp of approval for two proposals with 10 packages for removal of water hyacinth from city’s lakes, and maintenance of the lakes for three years hence.
A total of 30 lakes were divided into nine packages for this purpose, with the estimated cost of ₹31.12 crore, for which standing committee’s approval was sought, before the proposal was sent for government’s approval pending the general body’s nod.
Mir Alam lake
Mir Alam lake was approved as a separate package for the same work, with estimated cost of ₹9.5 crore. The proposal too would be sent for government’s approval, pending the general body’s sanction.
Earlier, a total 36 lakes were divided into five packages and requests for proposal (RFQ) were called for, seeking removal of weed and maintenance for three years.
However, the RFQs were cancelled after the agencies quoted very high prices, and it was decided to call for tenders through the Solid Waste Management wing for the job.
Accordingly, a total of 39 lakes were packaged into 13 works, and approvals were sought for 10 of them through standing committee.
The standing committee also accorded approval for one proposal to appoint plant assistants at the construction and demolition waste recycling plants in Jeedimetla and Fathullaguda on outsourcing basis through the National Academy of Construction, and another to bear the expenditure for shifting power lines and water supply lines on National Highway 163 between Hyderabad and Bhupalapatnam, among others.
