Hyderabad

GHMC outsourced workers protest for salaries

Outsourced workers employed in the GHMC parks of the city have organised a demonstration under the banner of CITU, in front of the corporation’s headquarters on Tuesday, demanding salaries.

The workers have not been receiving salaries from the outsourcing agencies for the past two to three months, CITU city vice-president J. Kumara Swamy alleged.

When they complained to the agencies, the latter are blaming GHMC for not paying them, and asking the workers to leave if they will. Besides, the PF and ESI amounts too are not being deposited as required by the agencies, he alleged.

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 16, 2021 10:42:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/ghmc-outsourced-workers-protest-for-salaries/article33854406.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY