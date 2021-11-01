GHMC one-time offer for building use conversion

Building owners can regularise commercial use of residential premises by payment of impact fee

GHMC is giving an opportunity to the owners of the residential properties housing commercial establishments in the city, to convert them to commercial use by paying prescribed impact fee.

Government has, four months ago, issued orders proposing to declare a total of 118 roads with potential for commercial development as ‘commercial’. These will be in addition to the already existing commercial roads numbering over 50.

Of these, seven roads come under other agencies, including HMDA, while 111 roads are within the purview of GHMC.

In the orders, the government also prescribed impact fee to be charged for commercial, institutional and mixed development calculated as a percentage on the basic land value or value of built up area. The fee ranged from two to six % for the Ground Plus One floor and from one to three % thereof on every additional floor.

GHMC has conducted a survey recently to identify residential properties being used for non-residential purposes, and reportedly recorded over 13,000 such properties on all the 111 roads.

Through a statement on Monday, GHMC said such property owners will be given an opportunity to convert the buildings to commercial use, by paying the prescribed impact fee along with 33 % compounding fee.

Further, as per recent orders from the government, residential buildings on stretches other than the declared commercial roads too will be given a one time opportunity for conversion, if they are being used for non-residential purposes.

Such buildings will have to pay 1.25 to 1.5 times the stipulated impact fee along with 33 % compounding fee, for regularisation.

Funds collected through the impact fee shall be escrowed to SNDP (Strategic Nala Development Programme) account, the statement said.

Owners seeking to avail themselves of the opportunity may file a self declaration application online through GHMC website (https://cr.ghmc.gov.in) up to December 31.

Fifty % of the impact and compounding fee should be paid at the time of the filing the application and the balance must be paid on or before March 31 next year. Payment of entire amount upfront at the time of application will earn 10 % rebate, the statement said.

In case the application is not filed before the deadline, necessary punitive action will be taken against all such establishments which may include closing or sealing of the premises, it said.