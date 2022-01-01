GHMC on the backfoot in the bygone year

The corporation has little to boast of achievements in 2021

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has little to boast as achievements in the bygone calendar year, partly due to the raging pandemic in the first half and debilitating financial difficulties throughout.

It has largely been a hand-to-mouth existence for the corporation, as it had to depend on property tax and building fee collections every month even to pay salaries to its employees. Delayed payment to the contractors has been a rankling issue.

The year began on a note of alarm for the TRS party with regard to its sway on GHMC, as the council elections held at the end of 2020 just out of the devastating October floods, yielded substantial number of seats to its rival party, BJP. However, the ruling party could win both Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts effortlessly in the council.

Delta variant of the coronavirus left a trail of destruction starting from March up to June, during which the civic body could not even carry out its regular activities let alone take up any new plans or proposals. Even the high priority SRDP works had to be practically put on hold for lack of funds and labour.

Except launch of the flyover at the Owaisi Junction towards the year end, and RUBs in Hitech City and Anandbagh, not much has been achieved on SRDP front.

While the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) announced by the government post last year’s deluge experienced hiccups due to lack of funds, floods struck yet again towards October, though not with the ferocity of the previous year, leaving countless colonies inundated yet again.

Tenders for SNDP works received pathetic response, due to GHMC’s financial straits and non-payment of bills to contractors. For 32 works for which bids have been invited, tender process has been finished only for 17 works after repeated calls.

Issue of building permissions through TS-bPASS has been rolled out for GHMC this year, by the Town Planning department. Instant building permissions have been granted for 2,241 applicants for residential construction within 75 square yards of land, a statement from GHMC informed. Similarly, 8,534 applicants for construction ground-plus-two floors within 600 square yards have been given the nod without scrutiny. Single-window permissions have been granted for 1,335 structures built in over 600 square yards and with over 10 metres height.

Enforcement system has been overhauled through constitution of the zonal level enforcement committees, but without much avail. A total 416 notices have been issued for illegal constructions on the whole, and the structures have been pulled down, the statement said.

A total 22.84 kilometres of major link and slip roads have been built during the year, it said.

On the vaccination front against COVID-19, first dose of vaccination has been completed in 4,846 colonies in coordination with the Medical & Health department. Drive for second dose has begun on December 8.