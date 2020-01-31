Hyderabad

GHMC official in ACB net

more-in

Anti Corruption Bureau officials on Friday arrested a GHMC employee for accepting a bribe of ₹75,000 from a complainant for showing official favour.

The accused officer, P. Jagan, tax inspector with Circle-18, Khairatabad, demanded bribe from Degala Raju to hand over the mutation proceedings of Sathish Chandra Nair, a retired Major General in the Indian Army.

“Jagan demanded ₹1 lakh, and after a hard bargain, he agreed for ₹75,000,” an ACB official said.

Company chairman held

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence here has arrested the chairman of a Pune-based company who provided medical educational consultancy services to students aspiring to study MBBS and MD in the Phillippines.

The arrested person was the Principal Education Associate of a Phillippines-based consortium of medical colleges and evaded ₹11.81 crore of GST through tax fraud involving medical admissions in the Phillippines. He was remanded to judicial custody for fourteen days, a release of the directorate said.

Woman found dead

A newly married woman was found dead at her in-laws house in Vanasthalipuram here on Friday. The victim, Somavarapu Pallavi, 28, committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan, as her husband, Santosh, and his parents -- Srihari and Vijayalaxmi -- were allegedly harassing her for additional dowry.

According to Vanasthalipuram police, Pallavi got married to Santosh in November last and since then the family were harassing her. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s parents, a case under Section 304-B (Dowry Death) and a probe is on.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni)

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2020 11:48:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/ghmc-official-in-acb-net/article30706499.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY