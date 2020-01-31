GHMC official in ACB net

Anti Corruption Bureau officials on Friday arrested a GHMC employee for accepting a bribe of ₹75,000 from a complainant for showing official favour.

The accused officer, P. Jagan, tax inspector with Circle-18, Khairatabad, demanded bribe from Degala Raju to hand over the mutation proceedings of Sathish Chandra Nair, a retired Major General in the Indian Army.

“Jagan demanded ₹1 lakh, and after a hard bargain, he agreed for ₹75,000,” an ACB official said.

Company chairman held

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence here has arrested the chairman of a Pune-based company who provided medical educational consultancy services to students aspiring to study MBBS and MD in the Phillippines.

The arrested person was the Principal Education Associate of a Phillippines-based consortium of medical colleges and evaded ₹11.81 crore of GST through tax fraud involving medical admissions in the Phillippines. He was remanded to judicial custody for fourteen days, a release of the directorate said.

Woman found dead

A newly married woman was found dead at her in-laws house in Vanasthalipuram here on Friday. The victim, Somavarapu Pallavi, 28, committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan, as her husband, Santosh, and his parents -- Srihari and Vijayalaxmi -- were allegedly harassing her for additional dowry.

According to Vanasthalipuram police, Pallavi got married to Santosh in November last and since then the family were harassing her. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s parents, a case under Section 304-B (Dowry Death) and a probe is on.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni)