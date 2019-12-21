Hyderabad

GHMC not to supply tankers from New Year

Localities to get supply from Water Board

Starting from January 1, GHMC will not supply daily drinking water through tankers to several localities in the city.

Instead, the localities will get their water from Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) tankers.

GHMC has already handed over the maintenance of sewage lines in peripheral municipalities, which it had been handling till recently, to the Board.

The corporation has been supplying drinking water to a total of 327 localities in the city through hired tankers. Water is obtained free of cost from the Board. A total of 40 tankers have been put on the job, each making eight trips in a day.

Complaints have been rife about private tankers selling water for a profit, instead of delivering to the destination.

