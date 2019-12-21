GHMC not to supply tankers from New Year

Starting from January 1, GHMC will not supply daily drinking water through tankers to several localities in the city.
Instead, the localities will get their water from Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) tankers.
GHMC has already handed over the maintenance of sewage lines in peripheral municipalities, which it had been handling till recently, to the Board.
The corporation has been supplying drinking water to a total of 327 localities in the city through hired tankers. Water is obtained free of cost from the Board. A total of 40 tankers have been put on the job, each making eight trips in a day.
Complaints have been rife about private tankers selling water for a profit, instead of delivering to the destination.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.