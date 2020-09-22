GHMC nodal officers appointed

HYDERABAD

22 September 2020 23:15 IST

Review meeting on preparations for civic body elections held

GHMC Commissioner and Election Authority D. S. Lokesh Kumar, through an order on Tuesday, appointed nodal officers to attend various pre-election and election activities in the runup to GHMC polls.

Nodal officers were appointed separately for preparation of electoral rolls, BC voter enumeration, appointment of returning and assistant returning officers, preparation of ballot paper, postal ballot, election material procurement, mobilisation of manpower, IT-related issues and webcasting, training, assessment and procurement of ballot boxes, enforcement teams, assessment and mobilisation of transport vehicles, identification of Distribution and Reception Centres, facilities at polling stations, liaisoning with observers, appointment of Micro Observers, media and awareness activities, call centre, election expenditure monitoring, and health care and welfare.

He reviewed the arrangements for smooth conduct of elections with the nodal officers.

Advertising

Advertising

The meeting reviewed preparation of electoral rolls, appointment of returning and assistant returning officers, appointment of master trainers to train up polling staff, procurement of election material, IT related issues, web casting, enforcement teams, polling staff, and distribution of polling material.

Mr. Lokesh Kumar instructed officials to identify polling stations, setting up of complaint cell, call centre, and creation of awareness among voters.

Additional Commissioners B. Santosh, Priyanka Ala, P. S. Rahul Raj, Jayaraj Kennedy, V. Krishna, EVDM Director Vishwajit Kampati and Chief Engineer Ziauddin attended the meeting.