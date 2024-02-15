GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GHMC Municipal Commissioners transferred

February 15, 2024 03:22 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), D. Ronald Rose on Tuesday transferred and relieved 10 Municipal Commissioners.

The transfers are in view of the yet-to-be announced elections to Lok Sabha and following the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

As per the order, newly-posted Deputy Commissioners include: Zakiya Sultana (L.B. Nagar), A. Sujatha (Saroornagar), Ch. Nageswar Rao (Mehdipatnam), G. Venugopal Reddy (Secunderabad), Shiva Kumar (Santoshnagar), S. Vidhyadhar (Goshamahal), V. Sammaiah (Begumpet), Md. Khadar Mohiuddin (Musheerabad), Tipparthi Yadaiah (Hayathnagar), and G. Anjaneyulu (Uppal).

