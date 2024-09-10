GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GHMC Mayor seeks ₹10,500 crore from 16th Finance Commission

Published - September 10, 2024 12:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi  ubmitted a representation to the 16th Finance Commission seeking ₹10,500 crore for development of Hyderabad, at a meeting held in the city on Monday (September 9, 2024).

| Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has made a pitch for allocation of ₹10,500 crore for development of Hyderabad, to the 16th Finance Commission which is currently on a tour of the city and Telangana.

She has submitted a representation to the chairman of the commission Arvind Panagariya on Monday (September 9, 2024), during the meeting with political party representatives.

Hyderabad gets ₹10,000 crore in Telangana Budget

For the period of the 16th Finance Commission’s recommendations, which would start from April 1, 2026, the Mayor sought ₹7,500 crore for providing ‘world class’ infrastructure in the city which comprises road upgradation, comprehensive maintenance of roads, strengthening of stormwater drains, addressing traffic issues and reduction of air pollution, besides mitigation of urban flooding.

Allocation of ₹1,500 crore was requested for bioremediation and biomining of the legacy dump sites and ground and surface water remediation at the legacy dump sites. Besides, ₹800 crore was sought for preservation of lakes, and management of urban flooding in the city, and ₹250 crore each for GIS mapping of the city for execution of Master Plan and for AI-based traffic management system. Allocation of ₹200 crore was for preservation of heritage structures.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has spent about ₹18,000 crore as capital expenditure (₹6,000 crore as loans) during the past 10 years, and will need same amount of funds for the coming five years, as per the representation.

Though the nature and scope of services to be provided by the GHMC are very broad, the 15th Finance Commission had recommended grant only for two components, namely Solid Waste Management and National Clean Air Programme, as per the letter.



