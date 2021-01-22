GHMC Mayor election on Feb. 11: SEC

HYDERABAD

22 January 2021 23:11 IST

Elected ward members will be administered oath of office on the same day

The State Election Commission has notified the schedule for the administration of oath of office to the newly-elected ward members of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) as also the special meeting for the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor. Both the oath-taking and election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor are scheduled to be held on February 11.

In the notification issued on Friday, State Election Commissioner C. Parthasarathi has also directed the Election Authority and Commissioner of GHMC to authorise one of the district collectors having jurisdiction over any area comprised in GHMC to conduct the election to the offices of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, in accordance with Rule 3 of Telangana Municipal Corporations Rules, 2005.

Notice for calling for the special meeting for holding election to the offices of Mayor and Deputy Mayor by the District Collector authorised by the Election Authority would be issued on or before February 2. The notice would be given to all the newly-elected ward members of GHMC.

Mr. Parthasarathi stated that administration of oath to the directly elected ward members would be taken up at 11 a.m. and the special meeting for the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor would be held at 12.30 p.m. on February 11. In case the election is not held on February 11 for any reason, it shall be held on the next day, the SEC stated.

The term of the present council of GHMC expires on February 10. The SEC has notified the election of the new ward members by publishing their names in the gazette notification on January 16. Results of the December 1, 2020 elections to GHMC were declared on December 4 and 9.

The party-wise position of newly-elected ward members of GHMC in the 150-member council is — TRS-56, BJP-48, AIMIM-44 and Congress-2. However, the effective strength of the BJP stands at 47 following the death of BJP’s Lingojiguda ward member A. Ramesh Goud on December 31 due to COVID-19.