GHMC Mayor, Deputy Mayor polls tomorrow

Election for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts in the new GHMC Council will be conducted at 12.30 p.m. on February 11.
GHMC Election Officer and Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar informed this to the representatives of political parties during a meeting to explain the procedure of election on Tuesday.
Mr. Lokesh Kumar said the members should arrive by 10.45 a.m., carrying an identity card, and the notice issued by GHMC about the meeting. Oath taking ceremony for the new members will be conducted in four languages, English, Telugu, Urdu and Hindi. Full quorum of 97 members is mandatory for the election, which will be conducted by show of hands. The whole election process will be video-graphed, a statement informed.
MLC Srinivas Reddy from TRS, MLC Syed Aminul Jafri from MIM, Niranjan from Congress, and Shankar Yadav and Devara Karnakar from BJP attended the meeting.
Meanwhile, T-BJP announced that it would contest for the posts. “We have won 48 seats and the difference between us and TRS is a mere few thousand votes, so we will be putting up our candidates,” said city president and MLC N. Ramchander Rao on Tuesday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath