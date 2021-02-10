GHMC Mayor, Deputy Mayor polls tomorrow

Meeting held on procedure of election

Election for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts in the new GHMC Council will be conducted at 12.30 p.m. on February 11.

GHMC Election Officer and Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar informed this to the representatives of political parties during a meeting to explain the procedure of election on Tuesday.

Mr. Lokesh Kumar said the members should arrive by 10.45 a.m., carrying an identity card, and the notice issued by GHMC about the meeting. Oath taking ceremony for the new members will be conducted in four languages, English, Telugu, Urdu and Hindi. Full quorum of 97 members is mandatory for the election, which will be conducted by show of hands. The whole election process will be video-graphed, a statement informed.

MLC Srinivas Reddy from TRS, MLC Syed Aminul Jafri from MIM, Niranjan from Congress, and Shankar Yadav and Devara Karnakar from BJP attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, T-BJP announced that it would contest for the posts. “We have won 48 seats and the difference between us and TRS is a mere few thousand votes, so we will be putting up our candidates,” said city president and MLC N. Ramchander Rao on Tuesday.