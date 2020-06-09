GHMC keeps details under wraps

HYDERABAD

09 June 2020 22:23 IST

Unlike the capital city, other metros are sharing information

Ill-advised confidentiality beyond reasonable extent mars transparency in sharing the COVID-19 data pertaining to the city.

Contrary to this, all other metropolitan cities have dedicated pages on their web portals for sharing the information.

Barring a bulletin issued by the Telangana Medical & Health department on daily basis about the number of cases reported each day, any other information about COVID-19, especially containment zones, is strictly under wraps.

All top officials, right from the Principal Secretary to the GHMC Commissioner, are tight-lipped about the areas barricaded as containment zones, saying they have instructions from the government not to reveal the details.

According to the data last obtained on June 6 through unofficial sources, there are a total of 159 containment zones in the city, with the highest in Khairatabad zone at 35. Secunderabad had 33 zones, Charminar 28 and L.B.Nagar, 21.

They all are said to be only one house or building shut off to public, while there are several other containment zones with multiple residences where the number of cases is high and from different households.

However, no official confirmation could be received for the data.

The purpose of declaring an area or a building a containment zone is to keep public away from it, and to ensure that the persons from the infected area do not venture out, so as to keep the COVID-19 spread at bay.

Admitting that the purpose stands defeated when the information is not shared on public platform, officials still say they do not have government’s nod.

With respect to other cities, information about containment zones is shared and updated without any restrictions on the corresponding municipal corporation websites.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s website has a dedicated icon on its home page, which leads to a treasure of information.

Apart from day-wise Twitter updates starting March 13, the website also has consolidated data sheets and a map of Mumbai with containment zones marked.

Greater Chennai Municipal Corporation too has a dedicated page on its website opening on a button click from home page, which contains all COVID-related information and services. Donations are received, volunteers are enlisted, and passes and relief are applied for through this page, among many other services.

A complete list of containment zones, both in text and map views, is available here.

GHMC’s web portal, on the other hand, stands out by absence of the word ‘COVID-19’ anywhere on it. Let alone dedicated COVID-19 information, the online platform does not even display the emergency number to contact in case anybody has symptoms of the infection.