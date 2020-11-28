GHMC issues electoral guidelines for polling day

Candidates permitted to move within division limits in a single registered vehicle

The GHMC has on Friday conveyed the guidelines pertaining to appointment/conduct of polling/counting agents for the ensuing GHMC elections on December 1.

According to the guidelines, the list of ineligible persons includes State and Central Ministers, Members of Parliament, State legislators, Mayor/Deputy Mayor of any municipal corporation, chairperson/vice-chairperson or members of the municipalities or any local bodies, chairpersons of the elected national, State, district cooperative societies, chairpersons of the Central or State institutions, public sector organisations, State counsels and additional counsels, and government employees.

The polling agent should have valid electoral photo identity card, and should be resident of the polling area pertaining to the polling station. On the day of the polling, the agent’s booth may be set up outside the 200 metres periphery of the polling station, using a table, two chairs, and a temporary tent displayed with the candidate’s and party name and symbol on a banner in 3X4.5 feet size.

The booth should have permission letters from the local officials, which may be produced upon demand from the police or electoral officials.

Election campaign will not be allowed within the 100 metre periphery of the polling booth. Possession or use of mobile phones, cordless phones, and wireless sets will be banned within the periphery. Election observers, micro observers, presiding officers, returning officers and security personnel may keep the mobile phones, but they must keep them in silent mode.

The contesting candidates will be permitted to move within the division limits in a single registered vehicle, while his agents, cadre and other politicians will not be allowed any other vehicle. The registered vehicle for one candidate may not be used by any other candidate.

Providing vehicle transportation for voters directly or indirectly from polling station will not be construed as an offence, a note from GHMC informed.