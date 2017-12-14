GHMC identifies three sites for garbage dumping

GHMC is reliably learnt to have zeroed in on three locations surrounding the city as alternative sites for decentralised garbage dumping, apart from the present one at Jawahar Nagar.

Two of the three sites are under active consideration by the Revenue Department, while the third has been recently identified, and proposals about the same will be sent to the State government.

State government officials, under the condition of anonymity, have revealed that proposals for establishing the dump yards near Papireddyguda of Shadnagar and Khanapur at Manchal, Ranga Reddy district, have already been received, and are pending with the Revenue department.

A third location has been recently identified, as per reliable sources, at Rameshwaram Banda near Patancheru.

All the three sites are located outside the Outer Ring Road, with two of them respectively at Patancheru and Khanapur, very close to the ORR. The locations have been chosen considering the logistical advantages, officials say.

Of the three, the one near Papireddyguda is spread across nearly 250 acres, while the remaining two at Patancheru and Khanapur are smaller, with a spread of about 80 and 50 acres, officials said. All the three are parcels of government land, and there will not be any need to acquire private land.

The sites have been chosen in keeping with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, officials said.

The rules have 20 to 25 parameters for identification of landfill sites, prominent among them being distance from water bodies and rivers, from residential localities, from airport zone, and others.

Besides, the site has to satisfy certain geological criteria, so that the pollutants from the landfill do not contaminate the ground water.

The present landfill near Jawahar Nagar has been in the eye of controversy for very long, with residents of the surrounding localities complaining of unbearable pollution and stench, especially in monsoons and winter. Massive protests have been organised demanding shifting of the dump yard.

Recently an order by the National Green Tribunal directed the State government to find waste landfill sites in the entire state, and ensure that municipal solid waste is deposited at such sites strictly in accordance with the solid waste management rules. The Delhi bench of the NGT sought compliance within three months.