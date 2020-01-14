GHMC identifies dark spots, to install lights

During a recent survey, GHMC has identified several dark spots in the city and undertaken the task of installing LED street lights on all those stretches.

Directed by the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) towards better illumination of the city post the rape and murder of veterinary doctor Disha, the corporation has identified a total of 3,730 locations where street lighting is lacking.

A large number of such stretches exist in Secunderabad, Charminar, Khairatabad and Serilingampally zones. In order to illuminate all those areas sufficiently, a total of 13,983 lights and 4,831 poles will be required.

GHMC officials admit that much of the street lighting fails to illuminate the roads, due to thick tree canopy beneath. Discom officials take line clearance for tree branch pruning only on second Saturdays every month, which delays the process, they say.

Besides, bulbs mounted on high mast lights, too, result in poor visibility due to ground clearance of 20 metres. About 200 to 300 such poles exist in various junctions. EESL has only one ladder to reach the height, which complicates the problem. The corporation is mulling over reducing the pole size to 14-16 metres, officials inform. The glowing rate, though can be monitored real time through centralised system, cannot be archived for reference. Negotiations are on with the agency for creating software for back-end storage, officials say.