GHMC identifies chronic mosquito breeding spots

Focus on construction sites, schools, function halls and building cellars

Alarmed by the increase in the number of dengue cases, the Entomology wing of GHMC has intensified anti-larval and mosquito eradication programme across the city.

As part of the ‘Urban Malaria’ scheme, the Entomology wing has collated data about various chronic mosquito breeding points across circles, in order to address the issue.

For the programme, the sites serving as breeding hotspots have been categorised into construction sites, schools, function halls, cellars, open plots and locked houses.

A total of 5,325 construction sites, 3,272 schools, 764 function halls, 3,348 cellars, 5,385 open plots and 16,192 locked houses have been identified across the six circles, where the anti larval activities and adult mosquito eradication measures are being carried out.

Already, entomology activities have been taken up inside the government schools and hostels as per instructions from the Municipal Administration Department, ahead of reopening of the schools for the physical classroom sessions.

A total of 2,173 government schools have been identified across circles for the cleaning, sanitisation and entomology activities which should be completed by August 30 as per the government’s instructions.

Anti-larval spraying has been done in 825 schools during the last two days, while 633 schools have been fogged intensively to kill adult mosquitoes.

“We are also doing indoor residual spraying in closed spaces, so that mosquitoes perching on the walls are killed instantly,” informed A. Rambabu, Chief Entomologist.

These apart, indoor spraying is also being done inside and around the houses where dengue cases have surfaced. About 30 to 40 houses in the half kilometre vicinity of the infected household are being sprayed two to three times a week, so as to arrest the chain of contagion, Mr. Rambabu informed.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito which carries the dengue virus can travel up to half a kilometre, and can infect several households.

Anti-larval activities have been intensified at the identified chronic breeding points too, especially vacant plots and locked houses.

Vacant plots are used as garbage dumps inside the colonies, where rain water gets stored in discarded cups, coconut shells and other such trash, allowing survival of the larva.

“Locked houses are another menace. Despite the locked premises, water supply is not cut, resulting in stagnant water in sumps and tanks. They serve as good spots for mosquito breeding,” said Mr.Rambabu.

Entomology workers are visiting the locked homes and spraying the premises, besides dumping sand mixed with discarded oil inside the water to kill the larvae.

Colony welfare associations and local youth are being apprised of the harm the locked houses could bring, and urged to take initiative to empty the water from time to time, he said.

“All said and done, cooperation from residents is of utmost importance. A few gated communities and colonies do not allow our workers inside, nor do they take up anti-larval measures by themselves. All it takes to contain dengue mosquito is to deprive it of breeding space,” Mr. Rambabu said.