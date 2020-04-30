GHMC gets go ahead for steel bridge at Punjagutta

Telangana High Court on Thursday permitted the GHMC to dismantle the advertising hoardings coming in the way of construction of a steel bridge near NFCL rotary in Punjagutta.

Observing that public interests will override interests of individuals, the HC said the need to widen roads for constructing the bridge cannot be questioned. A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy said, however, the hoarding owners should first submit a representation to the GHMC expressing their willingness to remove the hoardings.

The bench instructed the GHMC to examine their representation giving them an opportunity of hearing. The hoarding owners have the right to challenge the GHMC orders on shifting the hoardings to nearby places if they feel their interests were adversely affected, the HC said.

The advertising hoardings’ owners first approached the HC challenging the notices issued by the GHMC to remove the hoardings to widen the road near Chutneys and graveyard in Punjagutta paying way for construction of steel bridge. After hearing their petition, a single judge issued interim stay orders.

The GHMC appealed over the single judge order before the division bench. Advocate General B.S. Prasad told the HC that it would be convenient for the GHMC to undertake road widening work with little or no public movement due to lockdown. If the hoarding owners find it difficult to dismantle the hoardings, the GHMC was ready to engage its own workers to remove the same, the AG said.

The bench directed the police to issue passes to the hoarding owners to be present at the time of removal of the hoardings. The hoardings should be dismantled in the presence of the owners only, the bench said.