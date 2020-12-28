GHMC gears up for virus vaccination

A meeting chaired by Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, on Monday, discussed the preparedness for COVID-19 vaccination to be administered to one lakh healthcare workers in the city in the first phase.

Mr.Ram Mohan has asked officials to identify government schools and colleges where sufficient space is available for waiting halls, vaccination and observation rooms.

A total of 1,100 such centres are needed with capacity to administer vaccine to 100 persons each, he told officials, and asked them to complete the preliminary work of identifying and mapping the centres, by January 10. In the second phase, the vaccine will be administered to the police and municipal workers, while in the third phase, it will be given to persons over 50 years of age and those below 50 with chronic ailments.

It has been decided to take up an awareness campaign about the vaccine.

GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar, and Additional Commissioner Badavath Santhosh attended the meeting apart from District Medical Officers and District Immunisation Officers, a statement informed.