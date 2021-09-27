GHMC gears up for very heavy rainfall threat

Monsoon emergency teams to be stationed at possible inundation locations

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has issued a slew of instructions to its officers and teams in view of very heavy rainfall warning issued by India Meteorological Department for Hyderabad on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The officers were asked to alert monsoon emergency teams and station them at possible inundation locations based on previous occasions. They were told to ensure availability of boats, pumps and other necessary equipment and machinery to tackle flood emergency based on last year’s experiences.

Pre-emptively, all teams were asked to check regular choke points and clear catch pits in those areas. Weekly offs and leaves of officers may be limited for next one week to ensure sufficient personnel are available at all times. Prepare relief and rehabilitation centres for shifting citizens when need arises and ensure availability of basic amenities, ensure the availability of transport facility to evacuate/shift population from possible inundation areas, the officials were instructed.

Finally, the officers were also asked to prepare protocol for alerting residents of possible inundation and evacuating them from low-lying areas at short notice. The HODs and Zonal Commissioners were asked to consider these instructions on high priority.