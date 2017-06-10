GHMC focus on forming more SHGs

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has targeted to form 2,632 Self Help Groups (SHGs) during this year. It wants to involve SHGs to create awareness to the on sanitation, segregation, house-to-house garbage collection and also to coordinate these groups with auto trolley drivers and sanitary field assistants in ensuring proper disposal and transport to transfer stations.

Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy said bank linkage of ₹10 lakh each would be provided to about 11 groups which have already cleared loans by August 15.

There was also a proposal to start another five night shelters in addition to the existing 12 with SHGs assistance. The civic body was keen to strengthen on strengthening the existing Urban Community Development (UCD) wing and last year 12,082 SHGs were processed with ₹ 298 crore loans through bank linkage. Close to 8,823 beneficiaries for single women pensions were identified and 25 sites for community toilets would be built, the Commissioner said.with an action plan being prepared for the construction. Gas connections to 533 beneficiaries under Deepam scheme is also on the anvil.

36 trees translocated

GHMC has translocated 36 big trees so far from various sites during road works and has plans to plant one crore tree plantation saplings in this year’s Haritha Haram programme — 13,25,000 ready for plantation; 31,75,000 plants are being provided from various nurseries apart from which 70,00,000 plants through HMDA is are also being planned.

Last year, of the 85,00,000 plantations taken up 89 % plants survived and all these areas have been geo-tagged, said Dr. Reddy. Apart from 100 parks, 7 Smrutivanams and 18 innovative vertical gardens are also being planned.