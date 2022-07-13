GHMC flooded with complaints as rains continue to drench Hyderabad

Close to 1,000 complaints over past four days pertained to waterlogging alone

Rainfall of varying intensity over the past four days has disrupted normal life and caused waterbodies, including the Hussainsagar in Hyderabad, to swell. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has received as many as 995 complaints pertaining to waterlogging during the last four days, since the continuous rain spell began. Of those, 982 complaints were resolved, a statement from GHMC informed.

There were 118 complaints pertaining to fallen trees under the impact of rains and wind. Of those, 96 complaints were resolved.

Certain other complaints related to construction debris, electrical, engineering, street lighting, town planning, sanitation and water supply, among other issues. They were lodged through various platforms including GHMC helpline (040-21111111), My GHMC app, social media platforms and newspapers.

On Tuesday, the city had logged rainfall ranging from 3 mm to 19 mm up to 7 p.m. Quthbullahpur clocked the highest rainfall at 18.5 mm, while Saidabad, Balanagar, Kukatpally, Charminar, Marredpally, Serilingampally, Himayatnagar, Alwal, Khairatabad, Nampally, Malkajgiri Shaikpet, Asifnagar, Bahadurpura, Uppal, Secunderabad, Rajendranagar, Hayatnagar, Saroornagar and other localities received considerable rainfall.

There was no heavy rain as predicted, but it drizzled intermittently throughout the day. The skies remained overcast, with no appearance of the sun.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, during a review meeting with the Zonal Commissioners about the relief activities undertaken, directed them to ensure evacuation of stagnated water, and clearance of garbage at manholes and stormwater drains to ensure free flow.

She asked them to be vigilant and ensure all precautionary measures for citizen safety. The officials should be available throughout the day, and field staff should be present at their designated points to take action immediately upon complaints, she said.

She appreciated the officials for preventing untoward incidents despite a downpour of 7 cm recently, and asked them to maintain the same level of alertness. Since the flow of water in Musi river is increasing owing to release of water from the twin reservoirs, the officials should alert the residents along the river and make arrangements to shift them to safer places if necessary.

The Mayor appealed to citizens not to touch electric poles, or take shelter under trees and closer to nalas.

Meanwhile, the outflows being released from Osmansagar and Himayatsagar have come down to 208 cusecs and 340 cusecs respectively, corresponding to the reduction in inflows from catchment areas. Two gates of Himayatsagar have been reduced to six inches each on Tuesday owing to reduced inflows, a statement from the water board informed.

Water level in Hussainsagar has reached 513.41 metres against its maximum water level of 514.75 metres. In view of the prediction of more rain, residents of low-lying areas along the surplus channel have been alerted to the possibility of inundation, a statement from GHMC informed.

The Meteorology department has predicted generally cloudy sky, and light to moderate showers with intense spells of rain at times for the city for the coming two days. It has forecasted heavy to extremely heavy rains for isolated places in Adilabad, Komram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Nizamabad districts and heavy to very heavy rains in Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, and Warangal, and heavy rains in the remaining districts of north Telangana.