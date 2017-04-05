GHMC fattens coffers with building permissions

The GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) issued 8,704 building permissions paving way for the development of 23 million square feet of built up area in 2016-17. The number of building permissions did not cross 6,844 in 2015-16.

In the process, the city’s civic body collected ₹ 526.4 crore in the 2016-17 financial year from building permit fee, development charges, and betterment charges. The revenue generated was higher when compared to 2015-16, wherein ₹ 515.23 crore was collected. An additional ₹ 30 crore in the form of proportionate layout charges was also raked in by the city’s civic body in the just-ended year along with an amount of ₹ 196.27 crore from Layout Regularisation (LR) applications.

Online system

As part of the State government’s efforts towards ease of doing business, GHMC introduced Development Permission Management System (DPMS) in June, 2016 leading to an online system which ranged from receipt of application to release of digitally signed plans. Extensive training on the relevant software was also given to the architects and engineers before introduction of DPMS for quick adoption.

Initially it was rolled out to residential building applications and later extended to commercial and multi storied building applications.

Out of the 8,074 permissions issued, 6,158 were issued through the DPMS (Online Approval System) and the average time taken for disposal of applications was 22-27 days as compared to 30-40 days earlier.

The GHMC approved 26 major residential projects and 21 multi storied commercial buildings. For IT office space, five multi storied buildings was also given a green signal. The city is also all set to get three malls cum multiplex screens after the projects were cleared.

The areas where new commercial projects are coming up include Nanakramguda, Gachibowli, Kondapur and Ameerpet. New residential communities will be built in Begumpet, Uppal and Khairatabad.