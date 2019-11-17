GHMC engineers study road maintenance in Delhi

A team of engineers from GHMC is touring the national capital to learn better practices being implemented by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

The team headed by chief engineers Mohd. Ziauddin and R. Sreedhar is there on Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s instructions to study the best practices in road maintenance followed by other cities in the country. The team will study aspects such as road maintenance, footpath construction, sub-ways, bus-bays, road-cutting rules and maintenance of colony roads.

The team, along with Telangana Bhavan Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal, met New Delhi Municipal Council chief engineer Sanjay Gupta and other officials.

During the field trip, they learnt about technology, tools and vehicles used for road maintenance, footpath construction, construction of public toilets, ducting of communication cables, construction of drains, open gyms and avenue plantation, in Delhi.