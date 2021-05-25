GHMC enables free ambulances for the dead

HYDERABAD

25 May 2021 18:35 IST

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Secretary Arvind Kumar on Monday announced that GHMC will be providing free ambulance services for the deceased either from home or from hospital to the crematoria or graveyards. Following are the contact numbers of the officials responsible for providing the ambulances.

L.B. Nagar zone - Sri Kumar, Superintendent, phone: 910001941/N. Venkatesh DCTO phone: 9701365515; Charminar zone - Joint Commissioner D.D. Naik, phone: 9440585704/Admn Officer S. Bal Reddy, phone: 9849907742; Khairatabad zone - Asst. Engineer Rakesh, phone: 7995009080; Kukatpally zone: Asst. Medical Officer of Health, phone Dr. S. Chandrasekhar Reddy, phone: 7993360308.

Serlingampally zone - Joint Commissioner Malla Reddy, phone: 6309529286; M. Ramesh Kumar, phone: 9989930253; Secunderabad zone - Asst. Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Ravinder Goud, phone: 7993360302; DTCO Shanker phone: 9100091948. Control Room, phone - 9154795942.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Kumar had visited a few graveyards to check for himself the various facilities and the current conditions. He was satisfied with the arrangements made, a press release said.

The municipal corporation has also put up notice boards at these places indicating the rate cards for the cremations — ₹6,000 for normal body and ₹7,000 for COVID body in some parts; it is ₹8,000 for cremation using firewood and ₹4,000 for using an electric crematorium. For more details, GHMC control room - 2111111 can be called..