GHMC employees protest demanding salaries

HYDERABAD

06 February 2021 21:08 IST

Permanent employees not getting salaries on time

GHMC workers, under the umbrella of GHMC Employees and Workers JAC, staged a demonstration in front of the corporation’s head office demanding payment of salaries on time.

Representatives from the JAC claimed that the permanent employees are yet to get their salaries this month, which goes against the practice of payment of salaries by the first of every month.

“For the past five to six months, the permanent employees who number over 4,500 have not been receiving the salaries by the first day of the month. We are made to wait for two to four days more, which pushes us over the edge owing to non-payment of EMIs,” vice-chairman of the JAC Bala Narsing Rao said.

He also claimed that the retirement benefits such as gratuity, commuted pension and GPF are not being paid, though cheques are being issued for the same.

He attributed the situation to empty coffers of GHMC, and said there had been no precedent of GHMC employees resorting to protest demanding payment of salaries.

Attempts to contact the GHMC officials for their version have not yielded results.