GHMC elections: VIPs cast their votes

01 December 2020 11:36 IST

KTR, G. Kishan Reddy, Asaduddin Owaisi exercise their franchise

As polling for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation picks up pace, several VIPs along with their families cast their votes.

Municipal Administration Minister and TRS working president K. T. Rama Rao was among the first to cast his vote. Mr. Rama Rao exercised his franchise at the polling station in Banjara Hills.

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy accompanied by his wife cast his vote at the polling station in Kacheguda. The Minister exhorted voters to exercise their franchise as it was a constitutional right.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi cast his vote at the polling station at St. Faiz high school at Shastripuram.

Elsewhere, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar along with his family members cast his vote at Upparpalli polling station under Rajendranagar while DGP M. Mahender Reddy exercised his franchise at the polling station in Kundanbagh. Senior bureaucrat and Municipal Administration secretary Arvind Kumar cast his vote at the Jubilee Hills Cooperative Housing Society polling station.

The election is unlikely to see participation of several film stars as they are said to be away in shootings at different locations outside the State.