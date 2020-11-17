GHMC elections on December 1, results on December 4

Hyderabad

17 November 2020 12:46 IST

State Election Commissioner released the schedule and said election code has come into place with immediate effect

Elections for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be held on December 1 and the counting will take place on December 4.

The State Election Commissioner, C. Parthasarathy released the schedule here at a press conference and said election code has come into place with immediate effect. He said the nominations will start from November 18 (Wednesday) and end on November 20.

Scrutiny will be done on November 21 and the last date for withdrawal of candidates is November 22. The display of ward electoral rolls will be on November 18.

Replying to a question on the schedule being released on such a short notice without giving adequate time for the political parties to prepare, Mr. Parthasarathy said as per the new GHMC Act the dates have to be decided in consultation with the government.

He said 74,04,770 voters will participate in the elections of which 38,56,770 are men, 35,46,847 are women and 669 voters are registered in the ‘other’ category. He said 2,700 polling stations have been identified as problematic and among these 257 were in the critical category, 1004 in the hypersensitive category and 1439 in the sensitive category.

The GHMC will ensure distribution of voter slips to all the voters and the same can be downloaded from ‘tsec.gov.in’ website. Location of the polling station can also be identified using an App. Maximum ceiling limit for election expenditure for each candidate is ₹5 lakhs.