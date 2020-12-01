GHMC elections: Low voter turnout till 4 p.m.

HYDERABAD

01 December 2020 17:17 IST

Polling has been largely uneventful

Polling percentage remained at just about 30% even at 4 p.m., only two hours before the deadline.

While the polling has been largely uneventful unlike the Assembly polls in 2018 when complaints of missing voter names and faulty EVMs abounded, the number of voters has only been a trickle at the majority of the polling stations.

This time, the elections were conducted through the paper ballot, hence EVM malfunction was not a problem.

The polling percentage was a mere 3.1% two hours after the polling began at 7 a.m., and 8.9% two more hours later at 11 a.m.

It improved slightly to 18.2% by 1 p.m. and to 25.34% by 3 p.m, before clocking 29.76% by 4 p.m.

At 4 p.m., the highest polling was 64.82% recorded in Bagh Amberpet division, and the lowest was 6.77% at Langar Houz.