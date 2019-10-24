Hyderabad

GHMC drive to collect scrap from Nov. 3

A special 10-day drive is being proposed by the GHMC to collect scrap or disposable material from citizens starting November 3.

This is being initiated to reduce dumping of waste in storm water drains and clogging them leading to flooding of low lying areas during heavy rains.

GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar has instructed zonal commissioners to personally prepare an action plan, monitor and submit a report on a daily basis. During de-clogging of storm water drains, cots, sofa sets, chairs, tables and mattresses and at times, even refrigerators, were found dumped. It has become a challenge for GHMC to get the drains de-silted.

