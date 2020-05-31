GHMC drive from today

HYDERABAD

31 May 2020 23:42 IST

A special week-long sanitation drive will be taken up in all 150 divisions of GHMC from June 1, a press statement said. The programme up to June 8 will mainly focus on clearing the garbage on the roadside, and in open plots, de-silting, and de-weeding of all nalas and areas with history of water stagnation, clearing of all construction and demolition waste from public areas and open plots, and clearing of roadside bushe. Each ward will be divided into feasible units and each area will be surveyed to identify the number of open plots, and those with garbage, C&D waste along roadside, water stagnation areas etc.

